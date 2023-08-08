Formula2 and Formula3, the official calendar of the 2024 World Championship: races and dates

The 2024 calendar is official, which aims to optimize large displacements: the races in Australia, Japan and China are close together, with the latter returning among the 24 scheduled stages (2019 for the last time). The start on March 2 in Bahrain, where Ramadan will run on Saturday as well as in Arabia. Imola in May, Monza in early September. Suzuka will no longer race in autumn but in April. The championship will close on December 8 in Abu Dhabi THE SPRINT RACE OF SPA LIVE

24 RACES, A RETURN AND NEWS: THE F1 2024 CALENDAR

