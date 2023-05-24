Fran Kirby: Chelsea take option to extend England midfielder contract by one year to 2024

Fran Kirby is Chelsea’s leading goalscorer with 110 goals over eight years

Chelsea have extended England’s Euro 2022-winning midfielder Fran Kirby’s contract by a year to 2024.

The 29-year-old is Chelsea’s leading women’s goalscorer, having scored 110 times in 175 appearances.

Kirby, who joined the club from Reading in 2015, signed a two-year deal in 2021 with the option of a further 12 months.

She said at the start of May that she would miss the World Cup with a knee injury sustained in February during a League Cup semi-final against West Ham.

“Kirby is one of the most renowned footballers across the globe, known for being technically gifted and clinical in front of goal,” the club stated on their website.

“We look forward to seeing Fran back in blue next season.”

The 65-times capped Lioness was also part of the England squad who won the Euros last year, but needs a knee operation and will not go to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which begins in July.

With Chelsea, Kirby has won five Women’s Super League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, a Community Shield and the WSL Spring Series.

She also became the inaugural winner of the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award in 2018.