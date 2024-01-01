France wins against Germany after the victory of Garcia and Roger-Vasselin in doubles

Led by Caroline Garcia, France beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev 2-1, thanks to its success on Monday in a thrilling mixed doubles during the United Cup, a mixed national team tennis competition.

Caroline Garcia, already victorious in her singles against Angelique Kerber (1-6, 6-2, 6-2), also won the doubles, associated with Édouard Roger-Vasselin against Alexander Zverev and Kerber (7-6 [4], 2-6, 12-10). In a match that lasted 1 hour 45 minutes, the French pair had to save a match point at 9/10 in the super tie-break, then needed three match points to conclude.

The French team, eliminated in the group stage last year, will play its qualification for the quarter-finals on Wednesday against Italy. Italians who were beaten at the opening of the competition by Germany.

As a reminder, the United Cup brings together 18 nations in six groups distributed between Sydney and Perth in Australia. The first in each group and the two best runners-up will face each other in the quarter-finals.

Share this: Facebook

X

