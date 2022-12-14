Historic semifinal for Morocco, the first African team to do so in 22 editions of the World Cup. And for France, which can reach the second consecutive World Cup

Semifinals half unpublished in Qatar 2022: no Brazil, Spain, England or Portugal, but Croatia and Morocco against the favorites Argentina and France.

Morocco is the big surprise of this World Cup and reaches the TOP 4 after eliminating Belgium in the group stage, Spain in the round of 16 and Portugal in the quarterfinals. Not a trivial game against the French “cousins”, with two Moroccan players born in France and another 12 naturalized.

Morocco have conceded only one goal in five matches in Qatar 2022

December 13, 2022 (change December 13, 2022 | 17:13)

