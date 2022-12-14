6:43

Kiev, explosions in the center of the capital

The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, reports that explosions took place in the Shevchenkivskyi district, in the center of the Ukrainian capital. “Emergency services are on their way to the scene. More details later », he writes on Telegram. The Guardian reports that emergency services maps show that in the capital and the region around Kiev air raid sirens had been sounding for about 20 minutes before the explosions. The Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv is home to many government agencies and offices. The UK ambassador to Ukraine tweeted: ‘As soon as you approach the windows and you hear explosions outside. Russian attacks on Kiev begin early today.”