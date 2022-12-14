Home World Ukraine, latest news. The Paris Conference raises a billion for Kiev. Explosions in the center of the capital
One billion to help Ukraine get through the winter was raised by the international conference in Paris. Yet another black smoke in the EU on the gas price cap. Meanwhile, Meloni defines the European Commission’s response to the high energy price as “unsatisfactory”. Moscow announces Putin-Xi meeting within the year. Kiev wakes up with attacks on the city center. Ten Russian drones shot down across the region

Von der Leyen: “Russia attacks civilian infrastructure to paralyze Ukraine”

  • Kiev, shot down 10 drones over the capital region

    «In the Kiev region and over the capital, air defense systems have already shot down a total of 10 drones». The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, reports this on Telegram. Earlier Klitschko had reported explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district of central Kiev, and the Guardian reports that emergency services maps show that in the capital and the region around Kiev air raid sirens had been sounding for about 20 minutes earlier. of explosions.

  • Kiev, explosions in the center of the capital

    The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, reports that explosions took place in the Shevchenkivskyi district, in the center of the Ukrainian capital. “Emergency services are on their way to the scene. More details later », he writes on Telegram. The Guardian reports that emergency services maps show that in the capital and the region around Kiev air raid sirens had been sounding for about 20 minutes before the explosions. The Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv is home to many government agencies and offices. The UK ambassador to Ukraine tweeted: ‘As soon as you approach the windows and you hear explosions outside. Russian attacks on Kiev begin early today.”

  • Macron: Russia stops attacks on civilian infrastructure

    “Russia’s war in Ukraine has caused too much suffering. Together with Cambodia, we call on Russia to immediately stop its attacks on civilian populations and infrastructure. International allies, join us in this call.” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on twitter.

