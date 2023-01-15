Home Sports Turin-Spezia, Juric: “We lacked energy”
The analysis of the grenade coach after the knockout with Spezia: “We lacked the right energy to face this match. With Milan you are wonderful, this time down”

Ivan Juric analyzes the defeat against Spezia: “We lacked the right energy to face this match – he says to the microphones of Dazn -. I knew they are a tough team, who hold up with a great leg. The penalty? It seems to me that but there was also another decision on the yellow card in Caldara”.

He was then asked if he expects any new players from the transfer market: “We lost Lazaro for a long time and now we’ll see Lukic, who also risks a prolonged stop. Even before, there was a bit of a squad to complete, now we’ll see. A subdued game ” Against Verona and Salernitana I was happy even if we didn’t win because we played great football. Against Milan we were wonderful and today instead we were down. We played four games in ten days and when my players aren’t at their best , everything becomes more difficult. The penalty unlocked the match and with 0-0 maybe everything was different. We ducked too much and dribbled but without real action; they dominated on the flanks, with Holm and Reca on Singo and Vojvoda on everything. So you struggle to create”

January 15, 2023 (change January 15, 2023 | 5:39 pm)

