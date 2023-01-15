The year 2022 had several protagonists in the world of entertainment, where the presenter Melissa Martinez had an important place. His relationship with the former player of Santa Fe, Matías Miersocial networks were taken, so the name of a panelist of a show in ESPNit was ringing a lot.

Despite that, Melissa already had significant recognition, thanks to her entire journalistic career, which led her to become the presenter of various sports channels, doing reporting work in various parts of the country. Also, her beauty did not go unnoticed by fans.

With these scrolls, the presenter in ESPN had a great end to 2022, as he was able to be in various parts of the world, where the main cause was being in the Qatar World Cup. With this opportunity, she took the opportunity to spend a few days in Europe and other parts of the Middle East.

Regardless of the lags that their separation could leave, Melissa Martinez He continued his life and cleared up, thanks to the fact that on his vacations he also had some luxuries that did not go unnoticed, such as being on a terrace in Dubai, walking through the streets of Doha and visiting the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Martínez shows the incredible landscape that appears in Dubai, in addition to being in a bathing suit in a pool, which left a video that stole many a sigh. He also calls attention to the fact that he leaves several messages with audio reels, which talk about staying strong.

“This chapter of my life is called, my turn. And I don’t apologize”, is heard in the video, which currently has 34,000 likes. Along with this audio, she accompanied the post with the following message: “2023 and me!!! Thank you for traveling with me.”

Before this post, several of his followers left him very positive comments about his success on television, like this: “Thanks to you, my beloved Meli, for sharing those super vacations and those super moments with your fans and followers. Always the best. Enjoy a lot that God has a WONDERFUL AND BLESSED 2023 for you”.

Watch the video of Melissa Martinez’s luxurious vacation: