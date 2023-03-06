Eintracht Frankfurt wants to work with coach Oliver Glasner in the long term. According to a report in the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”, the German Bundesliga club made an offer to the Upper Austrian to extend his contract early in an effort to continue working together. Accordingly, Glasner should be given the opportunity to prove himself permanently as a project developer with the Frankfurt players.

Reuters/Arnd Wiegman



Glasner’s advisors are said to have received the draft contract in the past few days. This should also reward the positive development of the team from a financial point of view. The 48-year-old’s contract runs until June 30, 2024. In the recent past, Eintracht had lost their coaches Niko Kovac and Vorarlberger Adi Hütter to league competitors.

Eintracht is in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, won the Europa League under Glasner last year and is still in the DFB Cup. The Hessians are sixth in the league.