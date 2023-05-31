Home » French hope Garcia already out
At the French Open in Paris, France’s hopes failed prematurely: 29-year-old Caroline Garcia, seeded number five, surprisingly had to bow to Russian Anna Blinkowa 6: 4 3: 6 5: 7. The latter only used their ninth match point after 2:51 hours.

Blinkowa now meets the Ukrainian and wife of Gael Monfils, Elina Switolina. The ex-world number three is playing her first major tournament after becoming a mother for the first time last year. After the match, however, she was even more impressed by her husband, who had celebrated a thrilling five-set success late the night before. “I screamed in my room,” said the 28-year-old. “It was an incredible match.”

Second seeded Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus is also in round three. The 25-year-old winner of the Australian Open defeated her compatriot Irina Shimanovich 7-5 6-2. Next is the billionaire’s daughter Jessica Pegula (USA), seeded number three. Her opponent Camilla Giorgi (ITA) had to give up when the score was 2:6.

