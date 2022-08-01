The Nigerian opens at the start with a penalty, but in the second half Raillo takes up Spalletti’s blues. Departure at a high pace then the pace drops, some cracks on the left wing

It lasts a while against Mallorca, as well as against Adana, Spalletti’s Napoli but it grows in brilliance as long as the leg holds up. One by one with the goals of Osimhen at the start on a penalty (conceded for the hands of Copete on a lateral free kick by Mario Rui) and of Raillo with the head after a short rejection by Meret on the gored of the ex Lazio Muriqi.

HIGH RHYTHMS — It can be seen with the naked eye that as long as the breath does not begin to fail, Napoli has superior qualities to the opponent and that compared to the test against the Turks even the combinations are more fluid. Kim’s debut gave solidity to the defense, just what everyone expected from the Korean, but also the offensive plots worked well for at least half an hour as Fabian, Lobotka and Zielinski repeatedly sent the defensive mechanisms into a tailspin. of the Spaniards often managing to isolate Kvaratskhelia (always very inspired) and Lozano in one on one. After a fast start, Napoli showed some small cracks on the left wing (Olivera was missing due to a migraine) but overall they managed serenely and almost doubled with a “cunning” by Kvaratskhelia on a throw-in quickly beaten by Osimhen with the opposing goalkeeper out of the goalposts after kicking the ball in the stands. See also Dolomites, analysis after the knockout. Posocco: "No alarm"

Final with chills — In the second half, the usual swirl of changes did not provide Spalletti with the same positive indications as in the first 45 ‘(who knows that this is not the reason why the Tuscan coach wanted another test tomorrow against Cep Castel di Sangro, a local team of Excellence). Mallorca pushed with more conviction, especially on the left-handed lane and after finding the same, it also gave the Azzurri fans (present in about 2000 at the Patini) shivers in the final. The last emotion, however, was given by Politano when Forneau was now ready for the triple whistle: on Anguissa’s cue, the former Inter player fired high with his left foot from an excellent position. It doesn’t matter, all in all it’s only football in the summer.

