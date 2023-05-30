From Allegri to Spalletti it is the whirlwind of benches

Finally the divorce between Spalletti and De Laurentiis it was made official. The coach who led Napoli to win a historic Scudetto after 33 years thanked everyone and announced his farewell. And while Spalletti is preparing to spend a championship without a team (“I’m out this year, and therefore I won’t be coaching Napoli or another team”), De Laurentiis is looking for a replacement on the bench.

Luis Enrique rifiuta

At the top of a wish list occupied by Antonio Conte, Italiano, De Zerbi and Gasperini, was Luis Enrique. Aurelio De Laurentiis would have offered the Spanish coach a two-year contract worth 5 million net per year e also guaranteed the permanence of the stars Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia. Instead, Kim Min-Jae is out for Manchester United. “Luis Enrique wants to go to the Premier League, we compete with leagues that are more attractive than ours. I can tell him that there is no gulf there and the food is not as good as we do, but more than this…”, ADL’s declaration. Luis Enrique was the first choice, now there is the alternative candidacy of Thiago Motta.

Mourinho wins and says goodbye to Rome?

The other big player on the bench who could leave is Jose Mourinho. No statement on the future before the Europa League final (Wednesday in Budapest against Sevilla) and also the last day of the championship on Sunday (with Spezia). The Portuguese “Special One” always pleases a part of the PSG leadership which confirmed the star Kylian Mbappé. As for Roma, the Friedkins believe they don’t have to deal with the question of the coach as ‘Mou’ has another year on his contract, but if the Portuguese were to resign they will necessarily have to put their hands on the situation. The “hot” names are those of Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann. The Giallorossi square, however, strongly requests Mourinho’s confirmation.

Juve: Allegri is poised

Everything still in the balance, however, in the house of Juventus with John Elkann who will have the last word on ffuture of Massimiliano Allegri. The Tuscan coach wants to stay at Juventus, thanks to the fact that he still has two years on his contract (“I knew it was difficult to win when I returned, if I wanted to win I would have gone to two other parts”). But if Juve decides to start from scratch with many young players, then it could turn up Raphael Palladino, who still hasn’t signed a renewal with Monza. In any case, the presence of Antonio Conte at the Allianz Stadium for Juventus-Milan he could not go unnoticed. But there is also Fabio Grosso (another former black and white) who brought Frosinone to Serie A.

Confirmations for Inzaghi and Pioli, “Gasp” says goodbye to Atalanta

The problem of the bench does not arise in Milan. After the victory in the Italian Cup and the conquest of the Champions League final, Simone Inzaghi he is sure to stay at Inter. Achieved a place in the next Champions League, too Stephen Pioli will be confirmed at the helm of the Rossoneri team. A farewell, this time probable, should be to Gian Piero Gasperini to Atalanta, given his statements after the defeat against Inter: “perhaps the time has come when you find yourself out of place, you ask yourself questions. But we will evaluate them with the affection and gratitude that bind us”. For Thiago Motta(Bologna) Ivan Juric (Turin) and Vincenzo Italiano (Fiorentina) everything will depend on any offers from the big names, Maurice Sarri (Lazio) will wait to see the moves of the president Lotito on the transfer market.