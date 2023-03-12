Italy beat the Netherlands 7-1 on the last day of the World Baseball Classic group and qualified for the quarter-finals as second in the group behind Cuba: appointment on Thursday 16 at 11 am Italian time for the Tokyo match against Japan, all live on Sky Sports

Italy-Netherlands is the great classic of European baseball, the challenge between the two national teams with the richest palmares in the hit and run of the old continent. To the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium a Taiwanone of the most important chapters of this rivalry takes place, a match on the most important stage, that of World Baseball Classic, in which the Azzurri were obliged to win by a good margin and without conceding more than four points against the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which came from two consecutive fourth places in the last two editions of the tournament. Unleashing a moving grit, the Azzurri did it, winning 7-1 and qualifying for the quarterfinals. With this result, Italy officially wins the qualification for the final phase of the next edition of World Baseball, scheduled for 2026.

The breaking latest news of the match Italy starts again with rust in attack caused by the defeats of the last two days: in the first four offensive innings the Azzurri remain dry bringing to sixteen consecutive rounds without points conceded, while Holland unlocks the score helped by the wind with the home run by Chadwick Tromp. The Italian pitchers, starting from the starter Matt Harvey returning to the mound after the excellent performance against Cuba in their debut, they perform well and the Dutch are unable to unleash the energy of their powerful lineup composed of many Major League Baseball stars. See also Super Marta at the start as Athlete of the Year in Austria on Saturday 13 November

The key moment For the boys of Mike Piazza it’s the fourth inning, when suddenly the attack regains the energy that seemed lost: Dominic Fletcher he begins by hitting a double and his teammates follow him, six of the ten total hits hit by Italy come in this forcing that stuns the Dutch pitchers. In total there are six points, with Brett Sullivan (2-4), Sal Frelick (3-5, a double) e Nicky Lopez (2-3, a triple) on shields.

Thank you, LaSorsa! The Netherlands have a big chance to get back into the game when they fill the bases with zero outs, but the blue hero is the pitcher Joe LaSorsa who enters cold at that moment and eliminates the next three hitters to remove the chestnuts from the fire and let himself go in a liberating scream that annihilates orange hopes.

And now Japan Italy adds another point in the eighth attack for greater peace of mind and at the end of the match the party can break loose: the Azzurri are qualified for the quarter-finals! A dry match that we will follow live on Sky Sport Thursday 17 at ore 11 Italian al Tokyo Dome Of Tokyo against the hosts Japan, among the great favorites for the final victory who will line up the champion on the mountain Shohei Ohtani. An evocative meeting, in which the Azzurri will certainly be underdogs, but which they will arrive on the wings of enthusiasm, after having been one step away from the abyss and having managed to rise again as a great team. See also Tottenham: Antonio Conte's future after Champions League exit

Group A, Cuba passes too In group A, in which all the teams close with two wins and two defeats, Cuba the group passes as first of the group for the best standings after losing the first two games; Italy second, while Holland, Panama and China Taipei are eliminated.



