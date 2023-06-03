Home » From city to village. Good move, Honajzer feels. Kadeřábek also offered him help in Hoffenheim
What he wouldn’t do for football. A graduate of Baník in Ostrava, Alex Honajzer did not hesitate and moved from the city to the village. This opened up the world of football to the talented Czech midfielder. Now he has completed his first season in the youth team of German Hoffenheim, where they worship the former Czech national team member Pavel Kadeřábek as an idol. “We haven’t met yet, but he just recently texted me to get myself together after the injury and if I need anything, I can call him. I’m glad for that,” the seventeen-year-old was pleased that a more famous countryman knew about him. “The curler is considered a legend here,” he remarked.

