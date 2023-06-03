McGrady says Jokic will send Lava into retirement | Sport

Nikola Jokić is an unstoppable force in the NBA and Tracy McGrady repeated that!

Source: Profimedia

Tracy McGrady he doesn’t hide how much he loves Nikola Jokić! He talked at length about the kind of player he is and admitted that he would have loved to have had the opportunity to play with him, and now he touched on the NBA Finals series.

Jokić will collide under the basket with one of the best centers in the NBA Bemom Adebajomas well as with a veteran Kevin Love for whom this will be the fifth NBA Finals. Although on paper it seems that Miami could hitchhike the Serb, Tracy disagrees…

“Bam man, I feel so sorry for you… Kevin Love is about to be retired!” McGrady began, then continued: “This is the end of Kevin Love, they’re going to blow his ass. That guy is everything I love about a basketball player! The fight under the basket is not even close, Jokić is twice as good as the Miami player. I love Bem, but he’s in trouble!“, McGrady was clear.

The seven-time NBA All Star and once one of the most popular and attractive players in the NBA didn’t stop there, he had to repeat once again that he simply loves Nikola! “See how big it is? It has no muscles, it is not defined and then your body gets tired? I love him! I have no other words, I love him!”

Nikola Jokić with his Denver Nuggets will try to take the championship title in the series that started in the evening between Thursday and Friday when Denver easily won. The first two matches will be played in Denver, and then the series moves to Florida.