Home » Kristijan Golubović and Kristina are expecting their second child Entertainment
World

Kristijan Golubović and Kristina are expecting their second child Entertainment

by admin
Kristijan Golubović and Kristina are expecting their second child Entertainment

Kristina Spalević is again in a different state and this will be her and Kristijan Golubović’s second child, and she gave birth at the end of December, when they had a son.

Source: Instagram/kristina_spalevic

Kristijan Golubović and his fiancee Kristina Spalević they will become parents again! They had their second child together in December 2022, and recently found out that Kristina is pregnant again.

Golubović he already has three children, while Kristina has one. This will be the fourth child for the former member of the Cooperative, and his partner will become a mother for the second time, and their son Konstantin will have a brother or sister.

Source: Instagram/kristina_spalevic/printscreen

That’s right, Kristina is pregnant for the second time. We will get the blood results tonight, but the test she did in Belgium showed she was pregnant. I’m waiting for her at the airport right now and I’m so happy! I don’t know what else to tell you. God obviously has a task for us, as soon as he gives us another child“, said Christian.

Let’s remember that Kristina and Christian lost a child, which they took hard, and after that little Konstantin made them happy. Soon they will have another big reason to celebrate!

(MONDO/Pink.rs)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Clash between trains, two convictions and 14 acquittals

Ecuador, twist at the funeral home: a woman...

The new season of Sala Barcelona arrives

Željko Obradović on insults to Nemanja Nedović |...

Marko Feher, fashion show in Banja Luka |...

Damage caused by bad weather, the appeal of...

the red furies go in the final. Blues...

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra – FASHION WORLD

Ester Carro combines affordable housing and sustainability at...

Mirka Vasiljević wears jewelry worth 63,000 euros |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy