Kristijan Golubović and Kristina are expecting their second child Entertainment

Kristina Spalević is again in a different state and this will be her and Kristijan Golubović’s second child, and she gave birth at the end of December, when they had a son.

Kristijan Golubović and his fiancee Kristina Spalević they will become parents again! They had their second child together in December 2022, and recently found out that Kristina is pregnant again.

Golubović he already has three children, while Kristina has one. This will be the fourth child for the former member of the Cooperative, and his partner will become a mother for the second time, and their son Konstantin will have a brother or sister.

“That’s right, Kristina is pregnant for the second time. We will get the blood results tonight, but the test she did in Belgium showed she was pregnant. I’m waiting for her at the airport right now and I’m so happy! I don’t know what else to tell you. God obviously has a task for us, as soon as he gives us another child“, said Christian.

Let’s remember that Kristina and Christian lost a child, which they took hard, and after that little Konstantin made them happy. Soon they will have another big reason to celebrate!

