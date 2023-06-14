Home » LBA Finals 2023 #3 | Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano 52-42 after 30′
LBA Finals 2023 #3 | Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano 52-42 after 30′

by admin
Tap-off at 8.30 pm for Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano, game 3 of the LBA Finals 2023. Series up 0-2. It is played at the Segafredo Arena, refereed by Borgioni, Mazzoni and Sahin.

INITIAL QUINTETS

Virtus Hackett, Belinelli, Cordinier, Shengelia, Mickey

Olympiad Napier, Baron, Shields, Voigtmann, Melli

FIRST FOURTH

Milan springs more ready, although a little wasted in the attack. 7-13 the maximum advantage with Virtus in bonus after 5 ‘and two triples from Baron. But Vu has Belinelli, and with Teodosic’s first bomb he’s 13-13 at 2.34 despite a Milanese 8-5 rebound with 5 offensive. 15-17 at the end of the first quarter, the red and white 13-8 in rebounds, 8 of which offensive.

SECOND FOURTH

The Virtus defense takes measures, Milan slow in attack, 4 points from Pajola lead the hosts to overtake on 19-17 after 2′. Baron replies with his ninth point, Virtus misses the +3 on the counterattack with Jaiteh, who however at 5.13 extends in the post against Voigtmann (23-20), and Hackett places the triple of 26-20 at 4.54. Messina timeout, but Napier’s one-on-one play is not rewarded, and on the other hand Teodosic says +9 Milan scores 3 points in 6′ in the second quarter, 7 out of 7 by Baron after 7.30 (31-24). Shields wakes up, 5 points in line for -2 before the 34-29 at the end of the first half. 19-19 the rebound figure, clear Virtussino dominance, 13 for Baron.

THIRD FOURTH

Milan continues to fight shooting (7/18 from 2 and 5/19 from 3), at 5.40 after a start with Teodosic with 10 points Ettore Messina calls timeout on 44-33, the first double-digit advantage for the virtussini. In fact, Olimpia scores 17 points in the first 10′ and 16 in the remaining 15′. Virtus feasts with the short roll orchestrated by Teodosic, Milan tries to stay in the match with two triples from Hall, but a loss in attack brings Virtus back up 50-39, 52-42 signed by Belinelli almost on the siren.

