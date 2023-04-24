from DS to gamers, here’s what can happen

The Juventus must change. The match against Napoli was the requiem not only for a team, but for an entire club. Raspadori’s goal certified the third consecutive knockout in the league. It hadn’t happened since the 2010-2011 season with Delneri on the bench. Back then, the Bianconeri, between February 20 and March 5, 2011 were defeated in Lecce and at home by Bologna and Milan. Now the setbacks have arrived against Lazio and Sassuolo away from home and with Napoli within the friendly walls. It is clear that in the summer, regardless of how this season ends, a revolution will be needed.

Longoria alla Juventus: 35%

paul longoriacurrent president of Marseille, is the new name for the DS role of the Juventus. The Spaniard has already been in the Juventus management team and for him it would be a return to a more prestigious position. Longoria knows Italian football and the dynamics of the championship very well and this would be another point in his favor. Sure, it wouldn’t be easy to snatch him from Marseille, but relations between the two clubs are good and if Longoria himself asked to be released, he wouldn’t be denied this opportunity. That’s why this track remains credible.

Zaha alla Juventus: 30%

The track is back in fashion for the attack Zaha. The Crystal Palace striker is about to expire and has not yet decided on his future, despite having received several offers. There Juventus decided to monitor the situation. Zaha is born in 1992 and is able to play both as a central striker and as a winger in a trident. Given the great situation that reigns regarding the Juventus attack next season, the situation of the Ivorian attacker with English citizenship continues to be monitored.

Pavard to Juventus: 25%

The Juventus has tested the waters for Benjamin Pavard. The Frenchman from Bayern Munich was spotted yesterday in the Rossoneri locker room in the company of Lucas Hernandez, Theo’s brother. This immediately triggered market rumors about an interest from the Rossoneri club, however there is nothing concrete. The 1996-born player’s contract expires in 2024 and hasn’t decided his future yet. The Bianconeri, on the contrary, have already started the first contacts with the player’s entourage. It is one of those names that could raise the technical rate of the squad. Pavard has never ruled out an experience in Italy, so anything can happen.

Accardi to Juventus: 25%

Also Peter Accardi entered the list of candidates as DS of the Juventus. The current manager of Empoli is a young profile skilled in scouting for talent, therefore perfect for opening the new cycle of the club. It may also probably be easier to get to his profile than others. Right now Accardi is behind other profiles, but it is not excluded that something could happen if the other profiles appear unreachable.

To Juventus: 15%

Among the many midfield profiles for next season, one really teases the management. Let’s talk about Manu Koner, Ivorian powerhouse of Gladbach. His contract expires in 2025 and his valuation is around 30 million euros. Konè is one of the greatest talents in the Bundesliga and the eyes of various clubs have turned to him. Juventus is among them. Observers have played the player several times, getting a very good impression. It could be a surprise hit next summer.

David Luciani