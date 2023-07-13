From Frohms to Popp: The German World Cup squad at a glance

Status: 07/11/2023 3:23 p.m

VfL Wolfsburg once again provided the largest block at the World Cup. Frankfurt and Bayern also represent Munich, as well as Chelsea and Lyon.

TOR

Merle Frohms (28, VfL Wolfsburg)

Established himself as number one during Almuth Schult’s injury and baby break – and is now unchallenged. Both in the club, where she also followed in Schult’s footsteps, and in the DFB team, she has forgotten the longtime number one.

Ann-Katrin Berger (32, FC Chelsea)

The former Potsdamer has been living in England for seven years – and has made a name for herself there. Her career is all the more remarkable because she had to survive cancer in her career. This year she was shortlisted for FIFA’s goalkeeper of the year.

Stina Johannes (23, Eintracht Frankfurt)

The career of the native Hanoverian has picked up speed since she left Essen last year. First she moved from Essen to Kobe in Japan, then on to Frankfurt. Now she’s going to the World Cup (without an international match). Albeit as a clear number 3.

DEFENSE

Kathrin Hendrich (31, VfL Wolfsburg)

The fact that the defense specialist from Wolfsburg is actually a trained full-back is no longer apparent given her sovereignty in the center of defence. Has played an outstanding EM. Her mother is Belgian, her country of birth is not part of the World Cup.

Felicitas Rauch (27, VfL Wolfsburg)

The left-back was one of the best players of the past Bundesliga season, not least because of her attacking strengths. Always with strong standards. Set for the national team – however, her toughest opponent, Carolin Simon (torn cruciate ligament), is out again.

Sophia Kleinherne (23, Eintracht Frankfurt)

The defender can hope for her first major tournament as a regular player. Giulia Gwinn’s injury has freed up a place in the back four. In Frankfurt she has long been a top performer, at the European Championships in England she already set some exclamation marks as a joker last year.

Marina Hegering (33, VfL Wolfsburg)

The most experienced in the German squad is the calming influence in the team. After she was completely convincing at the European Championship despite a previous injury, she should also be seeded in Australia. Although she wasn’t always the first choice after moving to Wolfsburg. According to her career plan, according to which she will join the “Wolves” coaching team in summer 2024, she is now playing her last major tournament.

Sara Doorsoun (31, Eintracht Frankfurt)

Is now one of the experienced players in the national team. Absolute regular player in Frankfurt. Convinces with speed and bite. Under national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, the daughter of an Iranian and a Turkish woman is only a second choice.

Sjoeke Nüsken (22, FC Chelsea)

Probably belongs – not only because of some older teammates – the future with the national team. Can play in defense and midfield. Your move from Frankfurt to London has already been decided. Will gather more important international experience after the World Cup at the latest.

Chantal Hagel (24, VfL Wolfsburg)

Possibly benefited from Carolin Simon’s serious injury. The Neu-Wolfsburg native was initially nominated on demand before the European Championships last year, but sorted out at the last moment. Now she is there – even if she may have to be patient until she is right in the middle of the World Cup as a player.

DFB-Team

The German World Cup squad at a glance

MIDFIELD

Lena Lattwein (22, VfL Wolfsburg)

Unlike her colleagues from Munich, Linda Dallmann and Gwinn, the woman from Wolfsburg managed to get fit for the World Cup in time despite her serious injury (broken collarbone). Like hardly anyone else in the squad, she embodies the role of the switch player – strong in tackles and with a good overview of the game going forward.

Svenja Huth (32, VfL Wolfsburg)

Unlike last year, Huth and her teammates from Wolfsburg “only” come to the highlight of the season with the DFB Cup in their luggage. Huth is now used more in midfield with the Wolves and therefore does not score as often himself. She only managed one goal each in the Bundesliga and Champions League. But the offensive player is still important as a driver and preparer. National coach MVT tried them out as a right-back.

Sydney Lohmann (23, Bayern Munich)

Before the European Championships, she was only just regaining momentum after a serious injury – but knew how to convince as a substitute. Now it can be more playing time for the dynamic and dangerous midfielder. Her second championship title with FC Bayern should give her additional self-confidence.

Sara Däbritz (28, Olympique Lyon)

Her collection of titles continued to grow in the past season: she celebrated her second French championship with Lyon. After winning the European Championship in 2013 and the Olympic victory in 2016, it should now be the world champion title with Germany. Däbritz is a real all-rounder, can actually do everything. As an experienced player, however, it should definitely be louder and more game-forming.

Lena Oberdorf (21, VfL Wolfsburg)

Despite her still young age, she has long embodied world class. At the European Championships and in the Champions League last season, she was honored as the best young player. An honour, but she also wants to win the big titles as quickly as possible. In Wolfsburg and with the DFB, she impresses above all with her strength, stamina and her flair for the perfect duel. In 2019 she replaced Birgit Prinz at the age of 17 as the youngest German World Cup player in history.

Klara Bühl (22, Bayern Munich)

Also because the Munich woman was missing because of Corona, the European Championship title did not come to pass in Wembley. With her strength and speed, it would have been difficult for the English to stop her. In Australia it should be set again. Is “mother” of the team’s World Cup mascot: a crocheted koala.

Melanie Leupolz (29, FC Chelsea)

After Schult during the recent European Championships in England, she is now the second woman to travel to a major tournament as a mother and with a child. After giving birth to her son nine months ago, the former Munich native got back into top form at an impressive pace. The central midfielder’s experience alone could make her an important factor in Australia.

Jule Brand (20, VfL Wolfsburg)

Hard to stop with her technique and speed on a good day. But still too inconsistent in their performance. Was awarded the “Golden Girl Award” in 2022 as the best U21 player in Europe. The European Championship final, when she was in the starting XI, was the biggest game of her career so far – and it should have taken away her shyness in front of the big stage.

Nicole Anyomi (23, Eintracht Frankfurt)

Is the ideal substitute because she hardly needs time to warm up. With her speed and assertiveness, she can cause problems for many defenses. Her parents come from Ghana and Togo, she uses their platform, campaigns against racism – and in the national team shows again and again what is possible with the right attitude.

Lina Magull (28, Bayern Munich)

The player for the very special offensive moments and goals. One of the faces of German football, at least since their gala appearances at the European Championships. And as a native of Dortmund, she has become one of the best Bundesliga players at Bayern Munich of all places. An indispensable part of the national team.

attack

Alexandra Popp (32, VfL Wolfsburg)

Left her World Cup participation open for a long time, but should also raise the German game to a completely different level in Australia. The opponents in England trembled before her. Just became top scorer in the Bundesliga with 16 goals. Voss-Tecklenburg rightly trusts the striker, who has been called up in almost every position in the club, blindly. Not least because the woman from Wolfsburg is one of the best headers in the world.

Lea Schüller (25, Bayern Munich)

With 14 goals, the 1.73-metre woman was only two goals below her record from the previous year when she was top scorer. Had bad luck with a corona infection after the first game at the European Championship. Confident demeanor paired with determination in front of goal – the Munich native knows all the ropes. How much she plays depends largely on the system and Popp’s performance.

Laura Freigang (25, Eintracht Frankfurt)

The defining offensive player in the club for years. In the national team, she has the misfortune of playing her career at the same time as Popp and Schüller. Openly campaigned to be seen not as a center forward but as a playmaker or hanging forward. Your qualities: good technique and train to goal.

trainer

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (54)

National coach since 2018, the contract of “MVT” was recently extended until 2025. Your goal is to at least take the 2027 World Cup with you, which may be a home World Cup. Born in Duisburg, who herself played 125 times for the national team, kissed German football awake. Was the only mother on the German team during her career. Appreciated for her transparent decisions and approachable nature.

