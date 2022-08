Newcastle scores the Isak heist for 70 million plus bonuses: Premier League teams are counting on their higher budgets and Leao also ended up in Chelsea’s sights. The sale of Felix to Cremonese unlocks the arrival of Belotti in Rome, while Juve is ever closer to Milik. The three most important news of the transfer market day in the commentary by Stefano Agresti, in the studio with Giacomo Detomaso