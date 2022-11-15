At the end of the match against Lazio, he too had to admit it. “Six days ago no one believed we could be third at the break.” Maybe not even Massimiliano Allegri. The Juventus coach confessed it in person: at a certain point, he would have been satisfied to get to the World break with 4-5 points of detachment from the Champions area Yes, because it is enough to rewind the tape and return to the evening of Saturday, October 8. Juve have just lost 2-0 at San Siro against Milan and look at the Rossoneri from 7 points below.