Home News Fines and kidnappings by NGOs always canceled by the courts
News

Fines and kidnappings by NGOs always canceled by the courts

by admin
Fines and kidnappings by NGOs always canceled by the courts

Roma – Nobody ever paid the mega-money of the first security decree. The civil courts of Sicily to which the NGOs “punished” by Salvini have resorted have always canceled them, the seized ships always returned to humanitarian organizations. The only exception is the Iuventa, still under sequestration in Trapani as part of the only trial against members of NGOs who, after 5 years, cannot even get to the heart.

“We

See also  Violent with his wife and son, she denounces him and has him arrested: for years they have suffered mistreatment

You may also like

On November 14, Beijing added 303 local confirmed...

A new wood is born in Udine: 3,271...

Caldiero – Dolomiti Bellunesi 0-1, the goal and...

All the news for November payments and declarations

Two women beat each other to death in...

He called Giorgia Meloni “bastard, the trial of...

Trade union communiqué of the cdr of the...

Domegge, the state road reopened after the crash...

Labor alarm: 534 thousand workers are missing, 80...

Farewell to Tianzhou-4!Tomorrow’s controlled re-entry – Fast Technology...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy