Out of stock and orders slipping to the end of the month. The flu campaign of the Lazio is at risk. The alarm comes from general practitioners who have run out of vials since last Monday. Forced to cancel reservations “at a later date”. The requests with the new orders have already been forwarded to the Lazio Region which is dealing with the next loads. However, waiting times are likely to lengthen until the end of November. And it may be too late because we are already in the midst of the flu. «The reports have been forwarded since last Monday, November 7, when the doctors finished the first batch delivered in September. The Region has assured us that the new order is in progress and that the next stocks will be shipped as soon as possible »announced Antonio Magi, president of the order of the Medici of Lazio.

THE VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

The Lazio flu campaign started on 10 October. With the order, in August, of 1.2 million doses for family doctors and pharmacies. A supply of 400,000 vials more than the previous year. A countermeasure also adopted to contain the surge in sick and hospitalized patients. With the fear of another wave of patients Covid. Instead in the ASL Roma 1 and 3, precisely the most populous and therefore with the most requests, they are finished: “Not only are they finished but half of them arrived at the first delivery” reports Michele Lepore doctor with 1,600 loans scattered between the Tufello, Monte Sacro and Vigne Nuove. He was among the first white coats to report, immediately to the hospital pharmacy that ensures deliveries and then to the offices of the Lazio Region, that the study refrigerator was now empty. “I am worried, as are my colleagues, that I will not be within the set deadlines. For the vaccination campaign it is determined to administer the serum in advance of the flu wave – explains Dr. Lepore – the stocks have also run out because they have delivered, in some cases as in my office, half. I was forced to cancel the reservations and postpone the vaccination sessions without being able to give precise indications to worried and waiting patients “, concludes the doctor.

TIMES

And the unknown now is precisely on reprogramming. Because, at least for the moment, there is no certainty about the next delivery date. «The regional offices – underlines Lepore – have reassured me that the next doses will arrive by the end of November. But without a certain date it is not possible to schedule a new calendar of appointments which, at this rate, could still end in late December. Too late for the campaign to be effective and it is instead the main objective to avoid a surge in patients ».

The risk, therefore, in the coming weeks, is that patients with high fever may crowd the emergency rooms of the hospitals of the capital which, between positive Covid and a shortage of medical personnel, are in constant difficulty with a chronic shortage of beds.