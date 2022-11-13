«If we put it on a physical and technical level, then we start at a disadvantage. Because Pineto has something more than us. For this we will have to be unscrupulous. And also a little irreverent ». Here it is, the key to a game in which the underdogs inevitably hang on the side of Abba Pineto. Coach Gian Luca Colussi offers it: tomorrow (Sunday 13 November, 6 pm), in fact, Da Rold Logistics Belluno will be involved in Abruzzo, where it will face a team that, in addition to being first in the ranking, has a still immaculate home record. Three out of three wins, nine sets won, no one lost.

BUSINESS

But the DRL does not intend to play the part of the sacrificial victim. Even if the trip is tough, from every point of view. Suffice it to say that the group will reach the province of Teramo this evening, after seven hours by bus: it will stay overnight in a hotel in the area and, tomorrow morning, will carry out the finishing at the PalaVolley Santa Maria, venue of the match: “We will need a company – argues the rhino technician – if it is true that we will face an opponent structured to win, with top level athletes. Paradoxically, however, these are also the “easiest” races to interpret, as there is no type of pressure. It is clear that we will have to implement something different than usual. And have the ability to remain attached to the game, even in complicated moments ».

UP AND DOWN

The working week was not the easiest, with ailments and physical problems: «It’s a wheel that turns, we know. Over the course of a season it is normal to experience “up and down” periods ». And the “down” was recorded in the recent trip to Bologna with Geetit: «All true, but let’s not forget that we are one of the youngest teams in the entire group. A few missteps must be put in the budget. No drama, though: when you play badly, it is right to take responsibility. And, in this sense, it is clear that in Emilia we could express ourselves better. But the level of the championship is high. And, as I said at the beginning of the tournament, it is so wonderful to be at the top of the ranking, how complicated it is to stay there ».

TO DARE

Colussi and his boys continue their path oriented towards growth and maturation: «Volleyball is a mental sport. The “head” affects a lot: when some shots fail, it is inevitable that the field narrows and some certainties fail. However, we must get used to bringing “dirty” games to our side, with more malice and unscrupulousness ». The same components to unroll on the parquet in Pineto: «Yes, you need to be daring».

REFEREES

The referees designated for the match are Stefano Chiriatti from Lecce and Michele Brunelli from Falconara. The challenge will be broadcast live on YouTube on the Legavolley channel, while all the previous ones smile at Abba: three crossings (one of which in the Italian Cup) and as many smiles for the Abruzzese.