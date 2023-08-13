from the debut in 2018 to the conquest of the European Championship – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Roberto Mancini leaves the bench of the Italian national football team. The news arrived on the afternoon of August 13, followed by the official press release from the FIGC. The blue adventure of the coach from Jesi lasted five years. It begins in 2018 after the management of Gian Piero Ventura who failed to make it to the World Cup in Russia. The former Inter coach proceeds with a generational change giving space to young players such as Barella, Chiesa, Zaniolo, Donnarumma.

Mancini’s Italy sets the longest unbeaten record in the world for a national team: 37 matches without defeat. Then in 2021 he won the European Championships with the epic success in the final at Wembley against the hosts England. Adventure shared alongside Gianluca Vialli, his great friend and former teammate at Sampdoria. Then the downward spiral begins with the defeat at San Siro against Spain in the semi-final of the Nations League. But what burns the most is Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

In fact, the Azzurri lost in the playoffs against North Macedonia 1-0. Despite the heavy defeat, Mancini remains on the blue bench, taking a decent third place in the Nations League 22-23. At the beginning of August he was appointed by the Federation as coordinator of all the national teams, from the Under 15 to the senior team. Then came his surprise resignation. (Lapresse)

August 13, 2023 – Updated August 13, 2023, 4:24 pm

