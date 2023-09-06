A guy with a long service, strong holes, smooth movement and muscular arms that stretch out as he carries pressure.

I should feel the soup, especially in the morning. In the round of 16 of the US Open against Tommy Paul, he hit two serves at a speed of almost 240 kilometers per hour in one game, a speed that no one has so far sent in New York this year. With 76 hits, the tournament statistics are ace.

Rd also puts on upmn smv and shows a free spirit.

Teba, when he defeated world number one Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the US Open, signaled with his hand that he was picking up the phone, spoke briefly into it, and then demonstratively hung up.

I picked this up from my good track and field buddy Grant Holloway. He won the world championship in ad at Tete, so I wanted to honor him with that, I changed the long-time leader bhu to 110 meter pekek, which he also celebrated at the recent ampiont in Budapest.

Ben Sheltons reaction after beating Frances Tiafoe to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open.

He picks up the phone & hangs it up. 📞

Coldblooded. 🇺🇸 🥶

6. of 2023 at 8:34 pspvek archived: 6. of 2023 at 15:26

He knows many athletes from other industries from the University of Florida, where he still has a warehouse and studies online in the field of finance. He gave up his presentation duties only a year ago, when after two years on the bike he decided to become a tennis professional.

After he dominated the NCAA university tournament last May, his next major breakthrough was at the Masters in Cincinnati, where he started as a wild card as the 229th player and defeated Lorenzo Sonego and the then world number one Casper Ruud.

This year, he also appeared in the Grand Slam scene, when he advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. And now, on his home day, he slipped a round longer and is fighting for the final against Novak Djokovic.

He won a Grand Slam at 23 or something, right? he was allowed to go to the fifth soup after a rough quarter-final. It can’t get much better than that.

his father Bryan, a former professional, who reached the 55th place in the ATP rankings, had a life-long and unprecedented success with him. If the mother was also involved in tennis, their son Ben first played with a racket and, just recently, he put much more effort into American football.

US Open 2023

site iDNES.cz

And at the age of twelve he picked up tennis. He used his father’s knowledge of any game, studied Roger Federer’s videos, and built a style based on a left-handed serve and physical endurance.

In fact, like other talents, he wanted to go abroad and buy junior tournaments, but his father talked him out of this idea.

Ben, are you the best game in the US?

I’m not.

So why do you need to travel abroad?

Shelton underwent his very first fight outside the American courts in January of this year.

I was able to do a lot of things that were most important to my tennis development by staying in Gainesville and training with my aunt, taking an unconventional route for ESPN.

In a different city, he began studying at the University of Florida at the age of seven, where his father was the head coach of the tennis team.

Shelton quickly improved in the shooting conditions, and the university environment grew highly.

The current trip to the US Open shows that I have no regrets about preparing for professional tennis. He attracted attention, he is currently ranked 19th in the world rankings, he is the youngest American among the last tycoon of the Grand Slam in New York since 1992.

It’s only the 21st birthday for msc celebrations.

And so it is very likely that in five years several imaginary phone calls will be released after harmful rushes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

