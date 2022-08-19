Home Sports From Zingari to Becerri, the top shots of the rivals that worry the four teams from Pavia
Sports

From Zingari to Becerri, the top shots of the rivals that worry the four teams from Pavia

by admin

Verbano on pole, but also Giussano, Solbiatese and Calvairate are candidates as protagonists in group A

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI

August 17, 2022

PAVIA

In group A of Excellence, the lot of formations that aspire to a top tournament is announced quite large. A list in which our teams from Pavia appear, with Oltrepo, Pavia and Vogherese aiming for the upper floors and the Accademia Pavese which can earn the role of outsider, annoying for everyone.

Verbano on pole

Looking beyond our province, based on the market conducted, a place in pole position deserves the Verbano of the patron Pietro Barbarito, who has chosen Andrea Ardito as coach. Among the top signings of the Besozzo club, the two new forwards stand out: Comiwhich has many years of Serie D behind it and Great, coming from Pro Sesto (Lega Pro). Among the favorites, a leading role must be recognized by Vis Nova Giussano, just relegated from the D and eager to get back up immediately. To achieve this mission, the Brianza club, of the new coach Mastrolonardo, has defined a series of targeted grafts, in which the midfielder stands out Orlandifresh from an excellent season with Castanese and the forward Sarr, victorious in the last championship with Varesina. In the fight for the first places, Solbiatese can also take office, reborn three years ago with a new corporate project. The Nerazzurri squad, who have just come from the Promotion, includes players as reliable for their excellence as the playmaker Scapinello and the forwards Anzano and Torraca; to reinforce the squad came elements of depth such as the defender Parini and the attacking midfielder Becerri. Among the formations that want to raise the bar, there is certainly Calvairate, protagonist of an ambitious market with the purchases of Gypsiesex Pavia e Seydou Sow Free Mp3 Downloadmighty former Arconatese striker.

See also  Letta and Renzi: the meeting. Support for Draghi, disagreement on 5 stars - Politics

An expert coach of Excellence like Maurizio Alghisi from Pavia tries to read the forces on the pitch in group A in advance: the Academy that should never be underestimated, I see Verbano well, has made an important market, as has Solbiatese, which has a winning management. Even Calvairate can do well, I know Zingari from having trained him in Sant’Angelo, someone like him can shift the balance of a team ». In the general evaluation, Alghisi expects a good level tournament: «There are no more top players like Berberi and Pizzini, but I see a global growth of all the teams. The tip of the balance, in my opinion, will be the young people and the performance of the goalkeepers. The teams that have the most ready young players have a consistent advantage ». –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Riso Scotti and Elachem towards the new season

Cincinnati Open: Zhang Shuai enters the top 16...

Tuchel-Conte: here are the sanctions. Fines and a...

The reason why the Nets rejected Irving in...

Chinese Super League – Massacre!Junior scored a hat-trick...

From Belotti to Ilic, from Barak and Bajrami:...

AFC Champions League-Urawa Red Diamonds 5-0 Johor brought...

Swimming, Ceccon show Another seven Italian and gold...

KPL Cover Observation｜DRG.GK in Foshan was swept away...

Tour de Limousin, Albanese unlocks: his fourth stage

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy