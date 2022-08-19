PAVIA

In group A of Excellence, the lot of formations that aspire to a top tournament is announced quite large. A list in which our teams from Pavia appear, with Oltrepo, Pavia and Vogherese aiming for the upper floors and the Accademia Pavese which can earn the role of outsider, annoying for everyone.

Verbano on pole

Looking beyond our province, based on the market conducted, a place in pole position deserves the Verbano of the patron Pietro Barbarito, who has chosen Andrea Ardito as coach. Among the top signings of the Besozzo club, the two new forwards stand out: Comiwhich has many years of Serie D behind it and Great, coming from Pro Sesto (Lega Pro). Among the favorites, a leading role must be recognized by Vis Nova Giussano, just relegated from the D and eager to get back up immediately. To achieve this mission, the Brianza club, of the new coach Mastrolonardo, has defined a series of targeted grafts, in which the midfielder stands out Orlandifresh from an excellent season with Castanese and the forward Sarr, victorious in the last championship with Varesina. In the fight for the first places, Solbiatese can also take office, reborn three years ago with a new corporate project. The Nerazzurri squad, who have just come from the Promotion, includes players as reliable for their excellence as the playmaker Scapinello and the forwards Anzano and Torraca; to reinforce the squad came elements of depth such as the defender Parini and the attacking midfielder Becerri. Among the formations that want to raise the bar, there is certainly Calvairate, protagonist of an ambitious market with the purchases of Gypsiesex Pavia e Seydou Sow Free Mp3 Downloadmighty former Arconatese striker.

An expert coach of Excellence like Maurizio Alghisi from Pavia tries to read the forces on the pitch in group A in advance: the Academy that should never be underestimated, I see Verbano well, has made an important market, as has Solbiatese, which has a winning management. Even Calvairate can do well, I know Zingari from having trained him in Sant’Angelo, someone like him can shift the balance of a team ». In the general evaluation, Alghisi expects a good level tournament: «There are no more top players like Berberi and Pizzini, but I see a global growth of all the teams. The tip of the balance, in my opinion, will be the young people and the performance of the goalkeepers. The teams that have the most ready young players have a consistent advantage ». –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI