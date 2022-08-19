The violent reaction at the end of the umpteenth dispute: the young man, 24, was injured in the forearm and is hospitalized

SPRESIAN. The drama was touched upon in the early afternoon of Friday 19 August in a house in Spresiano. A 38-year-old of Brazilian origin, at the height of yet another disagreement with her partner, a 24-year-old Italian from Brescia (a couple already known to the police), first threw a large kitchen knife at him, then brandished a second knife, also with a large blade, repeatedly hitting his partner and causing deep wounds to his left forearm with consequent, copious loss of blood.

The carabinieri intervened promptly on the spot, who arrested the woman for aggravated personal injuries while the Suem 118 health workers proceeded to transport the victim to the hospital in Treviso, where she is now hospitalized, not in danger of life.

The woman arrested, on the orders of the judicial authorities, was placed under house arrest.