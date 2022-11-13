Home Sports Fuelling for the World Cup? Cristiano Ronaldo will miss consecutive games without attending Manchester United training – yqqlm
Fuelling for the World Cup? Cristiano Ronaldo will miss consecutive games without attending Manchester United training

Fuelling for the World Cup? Cristiano Ronaldo will miss consecutive games without attending Manchester United training – yqqlm
2022-11-13 07:13

Source: Football Europe and America Exchange

Original title: Accumulating energy for the World Cup? Cristiano Ronaldo will miss consecutive games without Manchester United training

On November 13, Beijing time, Manchester United will play Fulham away in this round of the Premier League. According to Man Wan editor-in-chief Samuel Luckhurst, Ronaldo did not travel to London with the team.

According to the “Manchester Evening News“, Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s training today and may miss the last Premier League game against Fulham before the World Cup.

Manchester United eliminated Villa 4-2 in the League Cup, Ronaldo was absent due to illness. There is also no Cristiano Ronaldo in the training photos posted by Manchester United’s official website today.

In the Portugal World Cup squad announced yesterday, Manchester United striker Ronaldo was successfully selected and will start his fifth World Cup journey.

