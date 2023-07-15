Fukuoka Swimming World Championships Kick Off with Successful Start for Chinese Athletes

Fukuoka Swimming World Championships Open

The highly anticipated 2023 Fukuoka World Swimming Championships has officially begun on the 14th of June. The first day of the championships saw impressive performances from Chinese athletes in the men’s and women’s diving 1-meter springboard preliminaries as well as the synchronized swimming double technical optional preliminaries.

In the women’s 1-meter springboard preliminaries, Lin Shan and Li Yajie displayed outstanding skills and composure, securing the top two spots with 291.25 points and 283.35 points, respectively. Their exceptional performance has qualified them for the final. Following suit, Peng Jianfeng and Zheng Jiuyuan excelled in the men’s 1-meter springboard preliminaries, ranking first with 403.75 points and fifth with 371.65 points, securing a place in the final.

The synchronized swimming double technical optional preliminaries witnessed a stunning performance by defending champions and Chinese twin sisters Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi. They dominated the competition, claiming the top spot among 38 pairs with an impressive score of 280.3334 points. The theme of their routine was the national style “Lotus”, showcasing a beautiful fusion of softness and rigidity. In the women’s singles technical optional preliminaries, Japanese player and defending champion Ganyou Noriko emerged victorious, leading the pack with 273.2700 points.

On the 15th of June, five gold medals will be up for grabs. These include diving mixed doubles 10-meter platform, women’s 1-meter springboard, men’s double 3-meter springboard, women’s 10 kilometers in open water, and synchronized swimming women’s singles. Notable Chinese participants include Olympic champion Wang Zongyuan paired with his new partner Long Daoyi in the men’s double 3-meter springboard event, Zhang Jiaqi and Wang Feilong competing in the mixed doubles 10-meter platform, and Sun Jiake and Wu Shutong representing China in the women’s 10-kilometer competition. Additionally, synchronized swimming mixed doubles will feature the Chinese “first brother” duo of Shi Haoyu and Zhang Yiyao in the optional preliminaries.

The Fukuoka Swimming World Championships, taking place from the 14th to the 30th of June, will incorporate six major competitions including diving, synchronized swimming, water polo, high diving, swimming, and open water. Excitement is brewing as athletes from around the world gather to showcase their talent and compete for prestigious titles at this highly anticipated event. (Yue Chenxing Zhou Xin Li Jia)

