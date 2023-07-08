Home » Futsal: Abodi, Malagò and Mancini play together and win – Calcio
Sports

Futsal: Abodi, Malagò and Mancini play together and win – Calcio

by admin
Futsal: Abodi, Malagò and Mancini play together and win – Calcio

(ANSA) – ROME, 07 JUL – Andrea Abodi, Giovanni Malago’ and Roberto Mancini take the field together and win: great team play for the sports minister, the president of Coni and the national coach, who with the jersey of ‘Aniene beat CC Lazio in a match of the Coppa dei Canottieri, a 5-a-side football tournament in its 59th edition, over 60s.

Hat-trick by Mancini and success 7-5 (ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Italy, Mancini's squad for England and Malta: there is also Retegui

You may also like

Horst/Hörl are defeated by top stars Mol/Sörum in...

What do we know about the fire in...

Li Meng Returns with a Bang: Scores 9...

F1, super selfie at Silverstone: Brad Pitt’s photo...

in Morocco, Walid Regragui first craftsman of the...

Cuban Pitcher Néstor Cortés Jr. to Remain on...

The Reason Behind Mourinho’s Suspension: Damaging Referee Kefi’s...

The 40-year-old Quagliarella will not get a new...

Wimbledon 2023 results: Katie Boulter and Alex de...

Philipsen wins sprint ahead of Cavendish

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy