Futsal: Abodi, Malagò and Mancini play together and win – Calcio

(ANSA) – ROME, 07 JUL – Andrea Abodi, Giovanni Malago’ and Roberto Mancini take the field together and win: great team play for the sports minister, the president of Coni and the national coach, who with the jersey of ‘Aniene beat CC Lazio in a match of the Coppa dei Canottieri, a 5-a-side football tournament in its 59th edition, over 60s.



Hat-trick by Mancini and success 7-5 (ANSA).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

