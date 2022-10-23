The legend of blue gymnastics has told several anecdotes related to his career, full of successes, emotions and challenges beyond the limit: “If we want we can transform situations from impossible to possible”

In front of the sea of ​​Palermo, a sea of ​​crowds made the Sunday of the Gazzetta Sports Days, a small Olympic Village, even more joyful and colorful. The protagonist of the last day was the Lord of the rings Jury Chechi, the legend of the blue gymnastics who told himself by bringing his testimony made of medals and resilience, emotions and challenges even to destiny. “Here in Sicily I always return willingly – says the Olympian from Atlanta and bronze from Athens, as well as multiple world champion – I ask you: what is the real goal of our life in various fields? Difficult choices, complicated path, sacrifices, sacrifices: but when you choose something it is not a sacrifice. Moving from home to the Olympic Training Center at the age of 14 was a choice. But for a goal, which is not automatic and guarantees you immediate results, an injury is a critical issue that “opportunity. I wasn’t a great talent in the free body, but I found myself winning the rings. Finding it depends only on us.” Certainly Jury did not give up when he was injured before Barcelona ’92 and then triumphed in Atlanta ’96, or before Sydney and then took the bronze revenge in Athens, the medal “which is perhaps more important than my life for the circumstances. with which I managed to catch it, even Professor Perugia surprised that he did not believe in my competitive recovery. Yes, if we want we can transform situations from impossible to possible “. See also The mountains in a wedding dress - Rosa Maria Di Natale

applause and projects — Jury received a lot of applause while answering questions on stage, spoke about the next engagement on TV for the World Cup as a continuation of the success of the program during the Tokyo Games, and about his beloved gymnastics which, after the rhythmic exploits, is preparing to face the World Cup in rhythmic. “We must always raise the bar. Try to reach it. I changed my mind about victories and defeats, it is important how it reaches.” An athlete who believed in it and crowned his dreams because I believed in it, with humility, decisive. Fatigue is rewarding. And my story has many parallel stories like those of Gimbo Tamberi, of Bebe Vio, of Alex Zanardi, who is always with us “.

sport and tourism observatory — Chechi’s words resounded during the “Osservatorio Sport e Turismo” work shop inside the Sport Tourism Arena, a moment of reflection on how to increase the offer of the basic practice. An interesting round table attended by experts from Sport Business. With the CEO of RCS Sport Events, Paolo Bellino, there were Camelo Carbotti (Banca Ifis), Fabrizio Franco De Belvis and Elena Ramalli (Pwc), Magda Antonioli (president of the National Tourist Observatory). “Sport is an aggregator of masses and spending, but Italy is below the European average for sporting practice, a cultural problem that the new generations could overcome. Sport, through large and small events, is made up of plurality and chance”. In Sicily, both practice and participation are below the Italian average: but the island can represent opportunities for people’s involvement. Sport generates wealth just think of the Giro di Lombardia which produces an induced amount of 50 million. Antonioli observes: “Numbers are needed to do something, to decide, we are far behind on the topic of sport and active holidays, there is a lot to do. We organize but not enough. The sport component is transversal like gastronomy, culture. And then sports tourism is important because it is sustainable. Events are important, they serve to promote Italy: the Giro d’Italia acts more than Enit. If we want to promote sports tourism we must work hard, we have a lot to invest, we are back. We need to organize ourselves in a structural way. Starting right from Sicily “. In fact, Bellino while announcing the 50,000 appearances in this three Palermo days of Gazzetta Sports Days confirms that the success of the event will be exploited. “We will come back here because there is passion, from here we can create a network of opportunities because the repercussions are tangible, even at work”. See also Toronto's Queen Serena has not advanced to the semifinals in her first 9 appearances in the fourth championship.

the circle of Dossena — The talk Blue circle with the former football player Giuseppe Dossena, who spoke about the non-profit organization committed to supporting athletes in difficulty and those and at the end of their career, a whole world of champions who have given so much prestige to blue sport, closes the three days of these Gazzetta Sports Days which involved 50,000 people in the Foro Italico area of ​​Palermo, a happy combination of outdoor sports, meetings and tales with the champions. Everything is proselytizing.

