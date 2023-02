The Rossoneri achieved their fourth consecutive victory, between the championship and the Champions League, and the fourth clean sheet in a row by beating Atalanta at the San Siro 2-0. Pioli’s team starts strong with two chances for Giroud. A great shot by Theo Hernandez hit the post, caromed on Musso’s back and ended up in the net. In the second half Leao and Messias close to doubling. Ibra enters and in the final Messias closes the match. Milan hooks Inter on 47 points

Share this: Twitter

Facebook