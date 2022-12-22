Home Sports Futsal Serie A: Came Dosson and L84, from the playouts to the playoff race
Sports

by admin
The two clubs fought for salvation a season ago, now they are among the pleasant surprises of this first part of the championship

Futsal is a strange sport. Strange because in the 40 minutes, you never know how it ends. Strange because one year you risk relegation but the next you’re at the top. Came Dosson and L84 fought for safety in the Playouts a season ago, now they are among the pleasant surprises of this first part of the championship. The former kept close to their mentor, Sylvio Rocha: unlimited trust in their coach despite a bad year, never one step too far. The rest came by itself: Came third in the championship, even ahead of the Italian vice champions of Eboli, to duel with the big names in Serie A, back in the natural habitat.

THE NEW THAT LIKES

The latter, from Turin of the L84 – so dear to Claudio Marchisio -, having received the repechage in Serie A, decided to follow the guidelines of the new reform on Italian formats, relying on a coach who linked all his successes to the growth of young players: Alfredo Paniccia, FIGC technical collaborator, champion of Italy, among other things, with the Regalbuto Under 19. A winning move. Breaking away from the relegation zone, they now dream of switching goals. The wonderful thought is called Playoffs.

December 22 – 00:50

