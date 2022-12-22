Futsal is a strange sport. Strange because in the 40 minutes, you never know how it ends. Strange because one year you risk relegation but the next you’re at the top. Came Dosson and L84 fought for safety in the Playouts a season ago, now they are among the pleasant surprises of this first part of the championship. The former kept close to their mentor, Sylvio Rocha: unlimited trust in their coach despite a bad year, never one step too far. The rest came by itself: Came third in the championship, even ahead of the Italian vice champions of Eboli, to duel with the big names in Serie A, back in the natural habitat.