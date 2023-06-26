Futuro Draymond Green, Kings o Warriors?

15
The Sacramento Kings, freed up salary space on draft night, could storm Draymond Green in free agency.
The Kings need a quantum leap on defense and have a hole at the power forward position, but Green could be a potentially unsuitable addition up front alongside Domantas Sabonis. Green and Sabonis are inconsistent perimeter shooters.
At the same time, the Golden State Warriors are confident that a multi-year deal is possible.
According to Marc Stein a three-year period in San Francisco would be the most likely solution.