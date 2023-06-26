Crvena zvezda Užice friendly match | Sports

The red and white team played at the city stadium in Užice against the best football players from that city and won (3:1).

After several days of preparation, the Red Star footballers got the opportunity to play their first match. The opponent of the Serbian champion, who is currently preparing for the season in Zlatibor, was the Uzice national team, which played a decent match. In the end, the red and white team won with goals from Jovan Mijatović, Aleksandar Katai and Marko Gobeljić – 3:1.

At the beginning of the match played in Uzice Barak Bahar sent mostly proven forces, natives who are already accustomed to the Red Star jersey. There were newcomers in the line-up goalkeeper Glazer and central midfielder Stamenićand a chance from the bench is waiting for Ado and a constellation of guys that the club brought back from loans.

After the first 45 minutes in Uzice, the red and white team gained an advantage. The new season was opened with a goal by young Jovan Mijatović, who did not have a difficult task, and after the home team equalized, Katai scored for 2:1. It was a result that went on vacation.

In the following, the Israeli expert changed the entire team and gave a chance to young footballers who are the future of Red Star. In the offensive, everything was bursting with talent, and Lazar Nikolić as left back, Marko Gobeljić as left stopper and Srđan Mijailović as right stopper found themselves in unnatural positions. Zvezda saved a goal in that formation, and Marko Gobeljić managed to shake the net after one of the throws into the home team’s penalty area.

We would like to remind you that this is the first match that the red and white team played during the preparations, and a much more serious test will be on Thursday when they will play against Borec from Banja. After that, Zvezda will have several extremely attractive matches against teams of European renown, in order for the team to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League.

Starting lineups

Selection of the city of Užice: Tasić, Milovanović, Radojević, Đ. Lazović, Krstović, Ivanić, Petrović, Rašković, N. Lazović, Ivanović, Đurić

Red Star: Glazer – Vigo, Dragović, Milunović, Rodić – Stamenić, Kanga – Mitrović, Katai, Ivanić – Mijatović

reserves

Selection of the city of Užice: Đoković, Vučićević, Bralušić, Lučić, Glišić, Toković, Marković, Lazić, Katic

Red Star: Popović, Vasiljević, Nedeljković, Nikolic, Gobeljić, Ado, Mijailović, Stanković, Srnić, J. Mituljikić, N. Mituljikić, Šljivić, Prucev, Lucić

