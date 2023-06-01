Galtier: ‘Messi’s last with PSG on Saturday’ – Football

news-txt”>

“I had the enormous privilege of coaching the best footballer in history. The next one is his last match at the Parco dei Principi, I hope it will be well received by all the fans.” It is Christophe Galtier, PSG coach, who has formalized that Leo Messi’s Parisian adventure is over.

On Saturday, the Parisian team faces Clermont on the final day, and the ‘Pulce’ is ready to pack his bags again, torn between a romantic return to Barcelona and a rich landing in Saudi Arabia.

“A lot has been said and criticized about Leo, but the last one was a good season for him: he needed to adapt in his first year and in the second he was extraordinary. I think the criticism is not at all justified. At 35 he was the best in the World Cup: his record is impressive. He has always been at the service of the team.”