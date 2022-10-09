Home Sports Ganna and the hour record: the DJ friend and the “German” father
Sports

Ganna and the hour record: the DJ friend and the “German” father

by admin
Ganna and the hour record: the DJ friend and the “German” father

After the feat that earned him the Hour record, Pippo immediately immersed himself in his world. Between sincere friendships and a fundamental staff

Fausto Coppi in 1942 under the bombs, Jacques Anquetil on a mission for the French army. Miguel Indurain who in ’94 said he hadn’t seen or heard anything for the whole hour, Eddy Merckx who got off his bike and said only two words, “what a bad thing”. Francesco Moser who took us to the moon in 1984, Bradley Wiggins who lifted his bike to the sky seven years ago before sitting down.

See also  Lang Ping resigns as head coach of Chinese women's volleyball team

You may also like

The Chinese men’s team in the Chengdu World...

Casemiro repentant of the arrival at Manchester United:...

Fu Jiajun scored 147 points in a single...

Bologna-Sampdoria 1-1, Dominquez and Djuricic scored

La Liga-Modric sends an assist to Militao to...

Serie A-Dias walks thousands of miles and rides...

Real Madrid-Getafe, Militao’s goal and victory for Ancelotti:...

Nba, Green-Poole: the shock video of the punch...

World Table Tennis Championships Team Tournament: Chinese Men’s...

Advance basketball Serie A: Pesaro and Brescia win

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy