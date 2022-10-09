Fausto Coppi in 1942 under the bombs, Jacques Anquetil on a mission for the French army. Miguel Indurain who in ’94 said he hadn’t seen or heard anything for the whole hour, Eddy Merckx who got off his bike and said only two words, “what a bad thing”. Francesco Moser who took us to the moon in 1984, Bradley Wiggins who lifted his bike to the sky seven years ago before sitting down.