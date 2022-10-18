GARLASCO

With a performance with two faces and a good sprinkling of chills, Volley 2001 Garlasco hits its first victory in this women’s B1 championship, beating Caselle Volley at home at the tie break (20-25, 23-25, 26-24 , 25-14, 15-12).

The Lomellina team coached by coach Stefano Mattioli had to do without the central Simona Galliero, who was out due to an injury remedied six days earlier in the Tuscan trip to Castelfranco di Sotto. In place of her, the technical expert has recovered in extremis Sofia Cerebuch who, despite the ailments with which she has been dealing with for several weeks, managed to make her debut at the center alongside Francesca Borelli. The young central from Trieste was precious during the match with her contribution in attack, but she suffered from the still precarious condition in the block phase. Garlasco started contracted, probably because he was determined to move the standings after the defeat he remedied on the first day. This tension produced several errors and thus facilitated the work of the Piedmontese guests who were able to snatch the first two sets and lead for a long time also in the third.

One step away from the ko

The shivers referred to come right in the epilogue of the third period when Caselle even goes forward 21-24 and has three good balls to close the game in three sets. Here, on the edge of the ravine, Garlasco finds the strength to re-emerge also because in the meantime Mattioli has tried to modify the formation and, in particular, the inputs of Letizia Riso in directing as well as of Irene Lanzarotti in attack will prove decisive. The lomellines shake up, place a decisive 5-0 and first overturn the partial thus won 26-24, then the inertia of the game because, in the fourth period, Caselle suffers the psychological repercussions of the triple failed opportunity to bring home three points in three sets. Garlasco plays with a completely different attitude, dominates in every fundamental and the fraction has practically no history channeling the challenge to the tie break. By now, however, the game has changed its face, Garlasco plays quietly, governing the final partial and snatching a comeback victory that is worth more than 2 points in the standings, precisely because of the reaction in the decisive moment and in the progressive acquisition of that self-esteem that will be needed. very much to travel peacefully this season .—

Fabio Babetto