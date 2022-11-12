Three wouldn’t be the perfect number this time. Because for Atalanta it is the third consecutive “direct clash” after Lazio and Naples – moreover the third in a row at home, where after a good start they are rediscovering the anxiety of old taboos – and another defeat, even against the Inter would reduce the sense of a good start, even higher than expectations. But Gian Piero Gasperini reiterates: “I still don’t think about the classification, it’s an obsession that doesn’t concern me, but about the match with Inter: it’s not that if we beat them tomorrow we can win the championship and if we lose it we will be relegated. They had a somewhat fluctuating performance, but beyond Napoli it happened to all the big names. to the summer one. We must try to finish well “.

The showdown

It is early, says the Gasp, to make an initial assessment: “Everyone can make his own assessments, let’s wait for tomorrow. Then I don’t think that the January market will change so much, it will also be difficult from an economic point of view. There is time to say what can we need, these are assessments that the company will have to make “. The market and the company’s valuations: these are two themes that are indissolubly intertwined in Gasperini’s thoughts. Who today is focused only on Inter, but is waiting for clarity on how much there will be to do in order to arrive in January and then from January onwards. He makes it clear twice. First when we talk about the Hojlund-Zapata ballot, also in view of tomorrow’s match against Inter: “This, thinking not about tomorrow but about the future, is a choice that the club will have to make: when you go to the young and do great investment, you have to be convinced and make them grow and the best way is to let them play, otherwise they are inhibited. If in addition to Hojlund you also have Zapata and Muriel you put your foot in many shoes and when you put your foot in many shoes it is not good. both of us and we are going on in pinch: you can go on like this, but we are many. As I see it if you believe in a young person you have to strongly support your investment and make him play, regardless of whether he does well or not good. It is valid for Hojlund as it is for all young players. If, on the other hand, the goal is the classification, you have to make other kinds of purchases on the market “. And here is Gasperini’s second message: “I think I have good material to be able to influence, to give the club a way to plan for the future. The result always counts, but what is the result that Atalanta wants? stay very high, you have to intervene on the transfer market, if you want to enhance the young players take another path. The club must clarify its objectives and tell me what it asks of me: if we have to play for the Scudetto, I will do my best to do it. the squad, I will commit myself to this. But if there is not this clarity, then the controversies are fueled. It is always on the line between successes and falls, in sport and in life: the important thing is to always have a vision, a goal “.