«As enthusiasts and professionals in the sector, we said let’s try». In 2012 Massimiliano Conzada and Vittorio Gris, alongside the Municipality, gave life to the Fair of the rediscovered object, which has grown to become a reference for merchants, enthusiasts and a lot of people. It was December 8 (a Saturday) when for the first time the historic center was filled with stalls of ancient and used objects. Since then, the fixed appointment on the second Sunday of the month organized by the “Feltre living in the historic center” association has been consolidated and is now ten years old. A successful bet, demonstrating that the historical context of the citadel lends itself perfectly to hosting a quality vintage fair.

During the summer the number of exhibitors also goes up to 120, while on average they range from 60 to 80. They come from all over the Triveneto to exhibit a vast choice of objects. “One year we had a beautiful collectible bicycle, a Bianchi from the 1930s that was sold an hour after they had unloaded it, but it remained in sight all day”, says Conzada, who also remembers “the holy water fonts. very special, quality paintings, vintage signs, toys from the 1950s and 1960s, prints. There is a bit of everything, because we go from minute collecting to great things ».

Antiques and vintage always have a particular charm and attract the interest of both collectors, who arrive almost before exhibitors looking for the bargain or the missing piece from the collection, and the curious, since walking around the counters does not cost. nothing and maybe they are attracted to some memory. The objects acquire a second life and we re-enter the discourse of the reuse and recycling of goods, which was one of the initial intentions of the fair. “The event was born with the intention of revitalizing the historic center and on that day it is full of people”, underlines Massimiliano Conzada. “Hoping that this will increase knowledge of the city even more, we hope that they will open other businesses in the citadel,” he adds.

“Over the years we have had the collaboration of the exhibitors, who provide services by keeping the premises open. They helped increase the fair with their business ». To celebrate these first ten years, the promoters have decided to multiply the editions of December 2022 by three. Thursday 8, date of the tenth anniversary, a flea and antiques market also open to creativity, hobby and crafts; Sunday 11 (second Sunday of the month) the traditional appointment with the Fair of the found object; Sunday 18th special edition dedicated not only to second-hand and antiques but also to creativity, craftsmanship and collecting.

In short, everything that can represent an original Christmas gift. “From the beginning, Vittorio Gris and I believed in it and we saw that people follow us”, underlines Massimiliano Conzada, who indicates simplicity as a winning formula, “with a friendly tone towards exhibitors, trying to help them as much as possible . There are salespeople who have come from what we started, a sign that they are doing well, and this is a pleasure ».