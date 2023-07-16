General Slavia? Great atmosphere and embarrassment. Basic lineup without reinforcements, players leaving

The match in Eden did not have the parameters of an ordinary friendly match. Almost seventeen thousand fans in the stands created a stormy atmosphere, Dynamo supporters also took care of it, filling the guest sector and the entire side stand. There were more than four thousand of them. “I have to praise the organization of the match. We wanted to have the feeling of a full stadium and an intense match. It worked,” Trpišovský was pleased.

But his team lacked drive on the field. You would be wrong if you expected Slavia to beat the participants in Germany’s third highest competition and create chance after chance. Lightness, precision and other important attributes were missing. “We couldn’t get under pressure, our pressing didn’t work well, the opponent was running out of it. “Dynamo played especially well in the first half,” explained the red and white coach.

From the first minute, he again tried the formation with three stoppers and three forwards. What did she look like? Ondřej Kolář – Taras Kačaraba, Igoh Ogbu, Tomáš Holeš – David Douděra, David Pech, Oscar Dorley, Matěj Jurásek – Ondřej Lingr, Václav Jurečka, Mick Van Buren. In the second half, he changed only the goalkeeper, Aleš Mandous entered the game and changed the formation to 4 – 5 – 1. It looked like this: Douděra, Ogbu, Kačaraba, Pech – Holeš, Oscar – Jurásek, Lingr, Jurečka – Van Buren. “It is important for us to change the line-up during the match,” emphasized Trpišovský.

🗨️ “Tough match in front of a great crowd. Both sides were cheering to the max, a truly amazing backdrop. I think that Dresden could easily play in the first league here,” thinks David Pech. Full interview on the website 👇 — SK Slavia Prague (@slaviaofficial) July 16, 2023

“The fight for a place in the lineup is open. There are three or four positions where more players are pushing us and where we are still deciding. Next week we will also take into account the opponent we are playing against and that we are not doing well against him in the long term. Standard situations can be an important factor. Although it was very close to our idea, it is not clear. More players looked good in the preparation,” the coach outlined how he thinks about the starting line-up for the first league match against Hradec Králové.

There was not a single rookie in it against Dresden. Forwards Mojmír Chytil and Muhamed Tijani and returnees from loan – extreme all-rounder Michal Tomič and stopper Tomáš Vlček – jumped into the game after a mass substitution in the 63rd minute.

“New players have expanded our options and typology. They always have a deficit because the players who are here already have ties to each other. They’re getting used to it, this was their first contact and experience of what it’s like to play at home in such an atmosphere against an opponent who plays 100 percent here,” said Trpišovský. “But if I had to say someone who is closest to the starting line-up, it’s Mojmír Chytil,” added Slavia’s coach.

In general, Matěj Jurásek took the position of left halfback (wingback). The talented player, who usually plays in the style of Arjen Robben “over the leg” on the right wing, can win a new place after the departure of his namesake David Jurásek to Benfica Lisbon. he prepared very well, he is in good current form. We wanted to test him. He also managed to defend and was dangerous going forward,” Trpišovský was satisfied.

Slavia rotated two elevens, and Srdjan Plavšič or rookie Conrad Wallem, for example, did not make it into the nomination. “There are no plans for anyone to come. The staff will definitely be narrowing. The two players know that we will allow them to operate elsewhere, the sports department is conducting negotiations with the clubs where they could go. There should be some departures during the week,” Trpišovský revealed. Without naming names, former midfielder Petr Hronek should be one of the players leaving.

