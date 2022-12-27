Home Sports Genoa, official: Criscito returns to wear the rossoblù shirt
Sports

Genoa, official: Criscito returns to wear the rossoblù shirt

by admin
Genoa, official: Criscito returns to wear the rossoblù shirt

The defender has returned to Genoa and will always wear the number 4 shirt

The return of Mimmo Criscito to Genoa is now official even if the player had been training at Signorini for days. This is the note from the Ligurian club accompanied by a beautiful image: The Company announces that Domenico Criscito will return to wearing the Genoa shirt from 2 January 2023. Criscito will have his number 4 shirt as always and will be available to coach Alberto Gilardino from the resumption of the championship. From Toronto to his return to Genoa in a few months: this is how the player’s professional programs have changed, who left Canada last November to backtrack, together with the Rossoblù club’s unexpected need to find a left-back for the long break Pajac. All this allowed for a new marriage. Criscito, who has been working hard to maintain his condition since he returned to Genoa, will therefore certainly be available immediately after the Serie B break. Genoa will host Venice at the Ferraris.

December 27, 2022 (change December 27, 2022 | 18:16)

© breaking latest news

See also  Chelsea's takeover of Abramovich requires buyer to repay £1.6 billion debt – yqqlm

You may also like

France, Rabiot: “Mbappé is annoying when he speaks...

Traveling in the world of invisible energies

An old-fashioned point guard for the Apu: here...

Milan, Vranckx is growing, but that’s not enough:...

Coni, the alarm from Cremonesi: «With the high...

Imoco Volley, Santarelli is the new coach of...

F1 Red Bull: Christmas greetings with jokes at...

3:0 victory over Fujian team to win two...

Liverpool, Bajcetic the new jewel that has conquered...

In the 18th round of the CBA League,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy