George Tilsley, fresh recruit from the Toulouse stadium, sentenced to six months in prison suspended for domestic violence

New Zealand winger Perpignan Georges Tisley, during a match between USA Perpignan and the Paloise Section (Pau), at the Aimé-Giral stadium in Perpignan, October 2, 2021. RAYMOND ROIG / AFP

New Zealand winger George Tilsley, hired as a joker for the World Cup at Stade Toulousain in July, was given a six-month suspended prison sentence for violence against his concubine, Agence France-Presse learned on Thursday from of the Toulouse prosecutor’s office, confirming information from The Dispatch.

Placed in police custody on August 10, the 31-year-old pleaded guilty and benefited from an appearance on prior recognition of guilt, a simplified procedure allowing the defendant to obtain a sentence less than that incurred. His conviction was accompanied by a probationary period of two years and a ban on contacting the victim. The violence of which he is accused resulted in a total incapacity for work of less than eight days, said the prosecution.

No disciplinary action possible before August 31

Tilsley has been recruited by Stade Toulousain on a short-term contract to make up for the absences of several internationals during the Rugby World Cup, which will take place in France from September 8 to October 28.

The club, reigning French champions, announced that the player was off work at the time of the events, due to a knee injury, and that no disciplinary action could be taken before the end of this stoppage , August 31.

