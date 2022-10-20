The owners did not even take a night of reflection, announcing the change shortly after the end of the match

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato

It ended in the worst way, after a very heavy 3-0 in the postponement of a midweek round. Steven Gerrard is no longer the coach of Aston Villa after the collapse with Fulham, the lowest point of a season that began with so many expectations (“The minimum goal is to remain constantly in the top 10, but this team is worth Europe” had called Gerrard at the beginning of the season) and closed already on the 13th day.

The end — Aston Villa manager Gerrard’s last act was a disaster in which the Birmingham side conceded a penalty, had a red card and an own goal. The owners did not even take a night of reflection, announcing the change shortly after the end of the match. Aston Villa confirm that Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect. We thank him for his work and his commitment and wish him the best for the future ”. London’s defeat with Fulham was the straw that broke the camel’s back, because Gerrard’s bench had been in danger for some time. “They will throw you out before the end of the game” is the mockery of the Chelsea fans to the coach faced on Sunday. Inevitable it would end like this, because the one against Fulham is the second consecutive defeat and the fourth game in a row without success for a team that travels in 17th place in the championship, with 9 points in 11 games, relegation as a bugbear and Europe as a dream of a midsummer night. See also Ceferin: I think Manchester City will win the Champions League, Real Madrid is like a cat with 10 lives – yqqlm

Launch ramp — Birmingham’s failure also undercuts Gerrard’s ambitions as coach. The 42-year-old former Liverpool flag arrived at Aston Villa less than a year ago, on 11 November 2021, after two and a half seasons in Glasgow reviving Rangers, driven to win their first Scottish title after bankruptcy. Aston Villa was supposed to be the launching pad for Gerrard, a stage in which to demonstrate that in the not too distant future he could coach one of the big six of the Premier. It didn’t work out, also because Gerrard never managed to give a precise identity to the team at the start of the season. It ended on a Thursday in mid-October, with another disappointment. The last, at least for Aston Villa.

October 21 – 00:21

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

