German Rapp Glocknerkönig at Tour of Austria

The German Jonas Rapp secured the title of Glockner King on Tuesday during the third stage of the Tour of Austria on the Hochtor at 2,500 m above sea level. Coming from Sillian, the 28-year-old from the Austrian Hrinkow team was the first to reach the highest point of this year’s tour, well ahead of Lukas Pöstlberger.

Rapp and the Upper Austrian Pöstlberger had pulled away from a breakaway group of eleven on the long climb from Heiligenblut. However, two kilometers from the Hochtor, Pöstlberger had to let his German opponent go. Felix Großschartner (2015) remains the last red-white-red Glockner king. The section then leads to the Fuscher Törl and another 60 km to the finish in St. Johann/Alpendorf im Pongau.

