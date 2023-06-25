Germany loses against the Czech Republic in the second group game at the U-21 European Championship

The German U-21 national team started the European Championship tournament in Georgia and Romania as defending champions and co-favourites. The team lost 1:2 against the Czech Republic on Sunday evening in a completely tense game without any footballing ease.

In contrast to the disappointing 1-1 draw against Israel at the start of the tournament, coach Antonio Di Salvo’s ensemble was simply weaker than their opponents this time. In most phases of the game, it was no longer simply a lack of ideas and power in the offensive game, the most important youth team of the German Football Association (DFB) also defended poorly. The crisis in national team football has finally reached the U21s, who had been so successful in recent years.

The lead of the Czechs by Vaclav Sejik, which arose from a counterattack after a corner for Germany (33rd), had been in the offing for a long time. At first, the underdog, who played without any players with experience from a bigger league, was still rather cautious, but when the Czechs noticed how insecure and unsorted their opponent acted, they created a number of other excellent opportunities with simple moves and set pieces.

Moukoko not in the starting XI

Even at half-time, a two-goal lead would have suited the course of the game well. The most dangerous situation for Germany before the break came from a free kick by Angelo Stiller, which Czech goalkeeper Vitezslav Varos saved with a beautiful flight through the summer evening air (14). In addition, Martin Vitik maneuvered an attempt by Kevin Schade from close range just around the post (21st).

But the Germans didn’t deserve a goal in the first half of the game either. Coach Antonio Di Salvo had announced that he might change his starting XI to “one or two positions” compared to the 1-1 draw against Israel, but the change he finally made came as a surprise. A hamstring problem left the starting XI for Youssoufa Moukoko, who had not only been unlucky in the tournament’s opener but also attracted attention for reporting racist comments on social media.

Jessic Ngankam replaced the Dortmund attacker, who remained pale and ineffective. This U21 played in a similar way to the senior national team at the World Cup in Qatar and in the months that followed: as if you could take it easy at first because the really important moments will only come later. It lacked intensity and dedication, especially in collective defending.

During the break Di Salvo came on for Nelson Weiper, Eric Martel and Faride Alidou for Ngankam, Yannik Keitel and Tom Krauss. This made the game a little better. Now at least no one left the impression of playing with reduced energy use, but there was still little danger of scoring until Stiller scored from 16 meters to make it 1-1 in the 70th minute at the end of a somewhat longer ball possession phase (70th).

The team’s game was now more variable due to more frequent attempts at long-range shots and crosses to Weiper and Kevin Schade, but even the equalizing goal did not help the German team to sovereignty and stability – and then there was bad luck. In a confusing situation after a corner, Henning Matriciani deflected a Vitik shot into his own goal (87′).

In order to reach the quarter-finals now, the team has to defeat England on Wednesday (6:00 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the U-21 European Championship and on Sat.1) and hope that the Czechs don’t win against Israel, and neither do the Israelis win high that their goal difference is better than that of the Germans in the end.

