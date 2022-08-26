CIVIDAL. Gesteco continues to add fuel to the engine ahead of its first season as a newly promoted one.

The first week of training highlighted the great enthusiasm of the Gialloblù group and the good inclusion of the three new signings Dalton Pepper, Aleksa Nikolic and Giacomo Dell’Agnello. «All three are taking part one step at a time in the Pillastrini system – underlines the sporting director Max Fontanini – even if Nikolic started with an advantage, having already worked with“ Pilla ”in Treviso. From Tuesday we will be at the Bella Italia Village in Lignano for the first part of the pre-season retreat, for now I can say that there is an excellent environment and everyone is training intensely, alternating athletics sessions and others dedicated to technique and tactics ” .

On Monday 29 August Aristide Mouaha will join the teams, returning from commitments with the Cameroon national team for the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, in view of the first seasonal outing, on 2 September in Lignano for the Memorial Bortoluzzi-Trofeo Butangas, the countdown has started: Gesteco will face Unieuro Forlì in the semifinals. The first official match is scheduled for September 10, in Ferrara, in the Super Cup.