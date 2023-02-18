Home Sports Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu died in the February 6 earthquake in Turkey
Sports

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu died in the February 6 earthquake in Turkey

by admin
Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu died in the February 6 earthquake in Turkey

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu was found dead under the rubble of his home in Antioch, Turkey, which collapsed in the February 6 earthquake that destroyed entire cities and caused more than 41,000 deaths. Atsu was 31 years old and had been playing for Hatayspor, the Antioch team, since September. The news of the discovery of his body was confirmed by his agent, Nana Sechere.

In the hours immediately following the earthquake, Hatayspor had communicated that Atsu had been found injured, but the information had turned out to be false and the family had not heard from him for days. Atsu had begun his career in Porto, and then played extensively in the Premier League, in England, with Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle.

See also  Badminton - Uber Cup: China vs Australia - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City: Chris Wood denies...

Miami Heat in the front row in the...

Inter, Dimarco tempted by Atletico Madrid?

the ghost network that awards the victory in...

Biathlon World Cup, gold for Italy in the...

NC Bitonto: «Activities suspended due to repression»

Kvaratskhelia and his great goal against Sassuolo —...

Collagen for tendons: why it’s important if you...

Valencia tries to block Chris Jones

Snooker Welsh Open: 3 Chinese players make it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy