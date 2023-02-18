Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu was found dead under the rubble of his home in Antioch, Turkey, which collapsed in the February 6 earthquake that destroyed entire cities and caused more than 41,000 deaths. Atsu was 31 years old and had been playing for Hatayspor, the Antioch team, since September. The news of the discovery of his body was confirmed by his agent, Nana Sechere.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support – Nana Sechere (@iAmNana7) February 18, 2023

In the hours immediately following the earthquake, Hatayspor had communicated that Atsu had been found injured, but the information had turned out to be false and the family had not heard from him for days. Atsu had begun his career in Porto, and then played extensively in the Premier League, in England, with Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle.