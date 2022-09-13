MILANO

After the trio at Calvairate, on an indigestible field for Voghe in the last two years, Mr. Massimo Giacomotti is relaxed and satisfied. «We interpreted the race in the best way, as I asked for. We have been attentive and focused, always maintaining the right compactness on a field where it is not easy to play and against a Calvairate that has strengthened compared to the last few seasons. I have to congratulate the whole team ».

The Rossoneri coach highlighted the team’s improvements compared to last week’s match against the City of Cantù: «I was sure it was a problem of general athletic condition. We worked an extra week and today, despite the heat, we saw a more toned team, more cynical and always on track ».

Riccardo

Franchini, the striker from Retorbido, scored two goals and seemed determined to make his mark this season after a year wasted by physical problems: «He is repaying our trust – says Giacomotti -. I am fortunate to have many quality players in attack, all equally important. I left Romano to rest, who will play in the Cup on Wednesday ».

Among the protagonists of the 3-0 in Calvairate, there is also the baby director Jacopo Lanzi, author of the third goal and who appeared more and more convinced of his own means: “We are talking about a 2004 boy of excellent qualities who skipped all the preparation, so he should be given some time. He scored, but he made a lot less mistakes in construction and he also made his contribution in coverage. Like all young people, he must be allowed to mature, even through mistakes ».

Now Voghe’s head is projected onto the Italian Cup derby on Wednesday evening, when the Rossoneri will only need a draw with Pavia to access the second round: «We know how much our fans care about the derby, and we care a lot too. This race must be faced without fear or anxiety. Pavia is very well, but we arrive at this match with great confidence ». –