The churches, small churches and votive chapels in the municipalities of Buttrio, Corno di Rosazzo, Manzano, Pavia di Udine, Pradamano, Premariacco, San Giovanni al Natisone, open extraordinarily to the public on Sunday 18 September from 10 to 18 for the first edition of Felix. Coeli Porta.

The cultural initiative presented Saturday at the Abbey of Rosazzo in front of an audience of scholars, visitors and administrators involved in the event, which sees the opening of 14 sites, is promoted by the municipalities adhering to “Noi Cultura e Turismo”, realized thanks to to Itineraria and made possible thanks to the availability of the Parishes, an irreplaceable network in the territory, and of the Association of Engineers and Transmitters of Italy.

“The name we have chosen for the event, taken from the prayer to the Virgin,” Ave Stella Maris “- explains Maria Paola Frattolin – president of Itineraria – attributed to Paolo Diacono, and already present in the Codex San Gallo of the ninth century, also wants to be an invitation to rediscover our roots, the marks left by time and the will of our fathers.

The churches represent the network of popular sensibility. Often placed in sensitive places, near a ford, or to give thanks for the end of a plague, erected by the will of a local community or a local lord, they created a network in the area that testified to the need for solidarity and hope ” .

Here are the churches: Santo Stefano Protomartire in Buttrio, the church of San Giacomo Apostolo in Camino di Buttrio, The Sanctuary of the Madonna d’Aiuto in Corno di Rosazzo, The churches of San Giacomo Apostolo in Noax di Corno di Rosazzo, and Santa Maria Assunta in Manzano, of Saints Ermacora and Fortunato in Soleschiano di Manzano, of San Martino Vescovo in Chiasottis of Pavia di Udine, of the Holy Trinity in Risano of Pavia di Udine, of Santa Cecilia in Pradamano, of San Giovanni Battista in Lovaria di Pradamano, of San Silvestro Papa in Premariacco, of Our Lord Jesus Crucified in San Mauro di Premariacco, of San Giovanni Battista in San Giovanni al Natisone and of San Giusto in San Giovanni al Natisone; they are valuable places of worship in the area, not always accessible.

Visitors led by expert guides will be accompanied to discover an often unknown historical, artistic and spiritual heritage. –